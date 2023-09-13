News & Insights

German govt sees economy shrinking up to 0.3% this year - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE

September 13, 2023 — 06:24 am EDT

Written by Urvi Dugar and Miranda Murray for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The German government will downgrade its economic forecast for this year to a contraction of as much as 0.3%, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the revised forecast.

The economy is likely to shrink in the third quarter and expand only slightly in the fourth, people familiar with the forecast told Bloomberg.

However, those figures could still change before the economy ministry publishes its autumn forecast next month, they said.

The economy ministry was not immediately available for comment.

The government had predicted economic growth of 0.4% for 2023 in its April forecast.

The German economy ministry said in its monthly report on Wednesday that the economy will likely remain very weak in the third quarter and is not expected to pick up speed until around the turn of the year.

German economic institutes such as Ifo and DIW also expect a 0.4% contraction.

