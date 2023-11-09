News & Insights

German govt reaches deal on electricity price support for industry - Handelsblatt

November 09, 2023 — 05:12 am EST

BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The German government has reached an agreement on a package of measures to support industry in the face of high electricity prices over the next five years, the Handelsblatt daily reported on Thursday, citing government sources.

The relief package is expected to total more than 10 billion euros ($10.69 billion) in the coming year alone, Handelsblatt added.

($1 = 0.9351 euros)

