German govt reaches deal on electricity price support for industry - Handelsblatt

BERLIN, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The German government has reached an agreement on a package of measures to support industry in the face of high electricity prices over the next five years, the Handelsblatt daily reported on Thursday, citing government sources.

The relief package is expected to total more than 10 billion euros ($10.69 billion) in the coming year alone, Handelsblatt added.

($1 = 0.9351 euros)

(Writing by Miranda Murray; editing by Matthias Williams)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.