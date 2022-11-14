German govt postpones decision on gas price brake

Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

November 14, 2022 — 05:54 am EST

Written by Markus Wacket for Reuters ->

BERLIN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The German government is postponing its decision on a gas and electricity price brake that had been planned for Friday, said a government spokesperson.

Due to the complexity of the project and necessary consultations with the European Union, it will probably not be possible to refer the matter to cabinet this week, said the spokesperson at a regular news conference on Monday.

The goal, however, is to have the entire project approved by the Bundesrat upper house of parliament at the beginning of December, added the spokesperson.

(Reporting by Markus Wacket, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.