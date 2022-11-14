German govt postpones decision on gas price brake

BERLIN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The German government is postponing its decision on a gas and electricity price brake that had been planned for Friday, said a government spokesperson.

Due to the complexity of the project and necessary consultations with the European Union, it will probably not be possible to refer the matter to cabinet this week, said the spokesperson at a regular news conference on Monday.

The goal, however, is to have the entire project approved by the Bundesrat upper house of parliament at the beginning of December, added the spokesperson.

(Reporting by Markus Wacket, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Rachel More)

