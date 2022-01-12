German govt feels no pressure about Commerzbank stake after Cerberus sale

Updates with detail, background

BERLIN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The sale by U.S. investor Cerberus of a sizeable chunk of its Commerzbank CBKG.DE holding is not putting the German government under pressure regarding its own stake in the German lender, a finance ministry official said on Wednesday.

Cerberus this week reduced its stake in Germany's No. 2 bank from 5% to 3%, selling shares it acquired in 2017 at a loss.

The German state is Commerzbank's largest shareholder, with a 15.6% stake that dates back to a bailout during the financial crisis.

Investors have been speculating whether the government, under new leadership installed last month, would sell its stake even though it has fallen in value.

"Our view of the federal government's participation is independent of Cerberus' decision," Florian Toncar, state secretary in the finance ministry, told Reuters.

The statement suggests that Berlin is not in a rush to sell its holding.

"We support the Commerzbank management and supervisory boards in the realignment of the institution, which is already underway," he said.

