News & Insights

German govt expects economy to shrink 0.4% in 2023 - source

Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

October 06, 2023 — 04:41 am EDT

Written by Holger Hansen for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragraphs 7-8

BERLIN, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Germany's government expects the economy to shrink by 0.4% this year in its draft autumn projections, a source with knowledge of the projections told Reuters on Friday.

The economy is then expected to grow 1.3% next year and 1.5% in 2025, according to the source.

The government had predicted economic growth of 0.4% for 2023 in its April forecast.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck is set to present the government's autumn forecast on Wednesday.

The German economy ministry was not available for comment.

Inflation is expected to come in at 6.1% this year and at 2.6% next year, the source added.

Last month, the European Commission cut its forecast for the German economy to a 0.4% contraction this year, compared with the 0.2% growth projected previously.

German economic institutes such as Ifo and DIW also expect a 0.4% contraction.

(Reporting by Holger Hansen, Writing by Miranda Murray, Editing by Friederike Heine)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.