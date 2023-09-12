News & Insights

German govt considering minority stake in TKMS - minister

Credit: REUTERS/MICHAELA REHLE

September 12, 2023 — 07:43 am EDT

BERLIN, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The German government is considering taking a minority stake in Thyssenkrupp's <TKAG.DE> warship division TKMS, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said during a visit to Kiel on Tuesday.

The consideration process would take until the end of the year, Pistorius said.

The dpa news agency first reported the remarks, which were confirmed to Reuters by a defence ministry spokesperson.

Thyssenkrupp is looking for a standalone future for TKMS and has mentioned a listing, partial sale or merger as possibilities to reach its goal.

On Monday, the Handelsblatt business daily reported Thyssenkrupp was pursuing a plan that would see a financial investor take a majority stake and the German government take a minority stake in the business.

The German conglomerate would retain a minority stake, according to the report, which said no final decision had been made, citing people familiar with the matter.

