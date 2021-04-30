German govt aims to implement climate change ruling by Sept - spokesman

BERLIN, April 30 (Reuters) - The German government will do its utmost to ensure legislation implementing this week's Constitutional Court ruling on a 2019 climate change law is implemented before the legislative period ends in September, a government spokesman said on Friday.

The Constitutional Court ruled on Thursday that the act had to be tightened in order to better respect the rights of young people who stood to bear the brunt of the harm caused by climate change.

(Reporting by Thomas Escritt Editing by Caroline Copley)

