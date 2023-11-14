German gov't agreed to grant Siemens Energy 7.5 bln eur in guarantees - ministry

BERLIN, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Germany's government has decided to grant Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE 7.5 billion euros ($8.12 billion) in guarantees, the economy ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The guarantees are part of a package totalling 15 billion euros agreed with private banks and other stakeholders, it said.

($1 = 0.9240 euros)

(Reporting by Christian Kraemer Writing by Madeline Chambers, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

((Madeline.Chambers@thomsonreuters.com; +4930220133578;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.