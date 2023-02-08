German govt advisors reject planned industry climate protection contracts

BERLIN, Feb 8 (Reuters) - A plan by Germany's economy ministry to offer some industrial companies subsidies in exchange for them cutting carbon emissions should not be implemented as it would distort the market, advisors to the ministry said on Wednesday.

Economy Minister Robert Habeck last year said he was planning to set up such contracts from 2023. The government wants Germany to become carbon neutral by 2045 and is looking for way to cut emissions in its steel, cement and chemicals industries.

Reuters reported last year that Habeck wanted to award companies in energy-intensive industries 15-year subsidies in return for reducing carbon emissions in their production.

But a scientific advisory board to the ministry said such contracts were associated with numerous challenges as they would be very complex and would deeply affect company decisions and distort the market, a report by the board showed on Wednesday.

"Because the state is not the better entrepreneur, this can be associated with considerable efficiency losses and financing risks," the report read.

State subsidies for such shifts were unsuitable because no one knows how climate-friendly technology would develop and when the costs would fall.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; editing by John Stonestreet)

((Riham.Alkousaa@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @RihamKousa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.