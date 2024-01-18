German government to examine BASF sale of Wintershall Dea assets - Handelsblatt

BERLIN, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The German government wants to look at the $11.2 billion share and cash sale of Wintershall Dea's non-Russian oil and gas assets to Britain's Harbour Energy HBR.L, German daily Handelsblatt said on Thursday.

The Federal Ministry of Economics will examine the planned sale by co-owners BASF BASFn.DE and LetterOne "very intensively", Handelsblatt said, citing government sources.

When asked about the report, a ministry spokesperson said he could not comment as the issue concerns internal proceedings.

Under certain conditions, the German government can prohibit a company takeover, if the buyer is not from the European Union.

The deal, expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2024, was announced in December 2023 and falls in line with a number of large oil and gas acquisitions in recent months.

