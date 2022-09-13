Commodities
GS

German government sells remaining Lufthansa shares

Contributor
Victoria Waldersee Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KAI PFAFFENBACH

The German government has sold off its 20% stake in Lufthansa acquired during the coronavirus pandemic, it said on Tuesday.

Adds government fund statement

BERLIN, Sept 13 (Reuters) - The German government has sold off its 20% stake in Lufthansa LHAG.DE acquired during the coronavirus pandemic, it said on Tuesday.

The state's economic stabilisation fund (WSF), which saved Lufthansa from bankruptcy during the pandemic with a bailout package totalling 9 billion euros ($8.97 billion), had progressively reduced its stake in recent years with the aim of offloading it completely by October of 2023.

It has now sold its last remaining shares to international investors in a block placement for 455 million euros, the fund said in a statement on Tuesday night.

It earned a total of 1.07 billion euros from selling its shares, yielding a 760 million euro profit from the investment.

"The government aid package successfully helped the business through the crisis," it said.

Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE, one of the global coordinators and bookrunners for the sale alongside Goldman Sachs GS.N, said earlier on Tuesday that the fund wanted to offer institutional investors around 74.4 million Lufthansa shares, corresponding to 6.2% of the airline's share capital.

Lufthansa shares closed down 1.5% at 6.32 euros per share on Tuesday.

($1 = 1.0030 euros)

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee Editing by Bill Berkrot and Jonathan Oatis)

((Victoria.Waldersee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GS

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular