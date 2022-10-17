German government expects agreement soon on nuclear power plants

BERLIN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The German government is working to resolve a dispute over nuclear power soon, a government spokesperson said on Monday, after plans to delay the nation's nuclear phase-out beyond the end of the year exposed cracks in the coalition.

The spokesperson told a regular government news conference that Chancellor Olaf Scholz was "very confident" that the ruling coalition would reach an agreement soon.

