German government cuts 2020 growth forecast but sees no crisis

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH

The German government has lowered its 2020 forecast for economic growth to 1.0% from 1.5% previously, the Economy Ministry said on Thursday, but added that Europe's largest economy was not facing a crisis.

BERLIN, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The German government has lowered its 2020 forecast for economic growth to 1.0% from 1.5% previously, the Economy Ministry said on Thursday, but added that Europe's largest economy was not facing a crisis.

Berlin still sees this year's gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate at 0.5%, the ministry said, confirming news of the revised projections reported by Reuters on Tuesday.

"Economic developments in Germany are currently divided," Economy Minister Peter Altmaier said in a statement. "But even if the outlook is currently subdued, there is no threat of an economic crisis."

Export-orientated industries were under pressure due to trade conflicts, Brexit and related uncertainty, Altmaier said, but the domestic economy remained in good shape.

Looking ahead, the ministry added: "The low point in developments in international trade should soon be reached."

(Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

((paul.carrel@thomsonreuters.com;; +49 30 2888 5216; Reuters Messaging: Reuters Messaging: paul.carrel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.


Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More