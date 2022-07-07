German government could take more than 30% stake in Uniper - Handelsblatt

Adds background

BERLIN, July 7 (Reuters) - Germany could take a stake of more than 30% in Uniper UN01.DE over concerns about its credit rating, business daily Handelsblatt reported on Thursday, citing several people familiar with the matter.

Handelsblatt had reported on Tuesday that Berlin was in discussions to subscribe to a package of new shares of up to 25% in the German energy company, and was also discussing a possible silent partnership, or equity instrument without voting rights.

The sources said there are concerns that supporting the company with only a silent partnership and a blocking minority might not be sufficient to maintain Uniper's investment grade credit rating, according to Handelsblatt.

Neither the economy ministry nor Uniper were immediately available for comment.

Uniper shares were up at 8% at 1516 GMT following the report.

Last month, Uniper became the first German energy company to raise the alarm over scarce gas and soaring prices, saying it was in talks about a possible government bailout.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government, which has warned that utilities could face a Lehman Brothers style collapse due to soaring energy prices, has agreed to legislation allowing Berlin to take stakes in energy firms that run into financial trouble.

