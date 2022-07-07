German government could take more than 30% stake in Uniper - Handelsblatt

BERLIN, July 7 (Reuters) - Germany could take a stake of more than 30% in Uniper UN01.DE, the country's largest buyer of Russian gas, business daily Handelsblatt reported on Thursday, citing financial sources.

Handelblatt had reported on Tuesday that Berlin was in discussions to subscribe to a package of new shares of up to 25% in Uniper at a nominal value of 1.70 euros per share.

Supporting the company with only a silent partnership and a blocking minority might not be sufficient to maintain Uniper's investment grade credit rating, the sources said, according to Handelsblatt.

(Writing by Miranda Murray, editing by Thomas Escritt)

((Miranda.Murray@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.