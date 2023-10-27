German government bond yields set to end the week lower after ECB

By Stefano Rebaudo

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Euro area borrowing costs were on track to end the week lower, with the benchmark 10-year Bund yield well below its recent peak, after the European Central Bank reiterated policy rates would stay at the current levels for an extended period.

Investors await crucial U.S. economic data later, including the Federal Reserve favourite gauge of inflation.

The ECB left rates unchanged as expected on Thursday and insisted that rising market talk of rate cuts was premature.

Some analysts spotted some dovish tilts in remarks from ECB President Christine Lagarde, such as “inflation dropped markedly in September” while yields “had risen markedly since our last meeting”, or the fact that she refrained from shifting the focus to the reduction of its balance sheet.

However, Citi analysts said in a research note “the (ECB) reluctance to convey under which circumstances rates may fall is not however particularly dovish, in the sense that it likely also evidenced that the Council still had rather err on the side of overtightening than undertightening and is prepared to keep policy restrictive until it is absolutely certain that inflation will fall sustainably to or below target.”

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield DE10YT=RR, the benchmark for the euro area, was down 1.5 basis points (bps) at 2.82% and set to close the week down 5 bps. In early October it hit 3.024%, its highest level in 12 years.

Italian bonds slightly outperformed their peers, with the 10-year yield IT10YT=RR, the benchmark for the euro zone's periphery, on track to end the week down 11 bps. It was last down 4.5 bps on day at 4.81%.

Bond prices move inversely with yields.

BLEAK OUTLOOK

Economic data released earlier this week, including a survey on business activity and bank lending, will probably keep yields capped while supporting expectations for rate cuts in 2024.

Friday's ECB survey keeps showing a bleak outlook, with large euro zone companies bracing for a recession as high borrowing costs and inflation dampen demand.

Money markets EUESTECBF=ICAP are pricing almost zero chance for an additional hike by year-end and reductions in policy rates starting from June next year.

The record string of interest rate hikes is working to curb inflation but policymakers remain open minded about future policy moves, Bundesbank President Joachim Nagel said on Friday.

Markets are also concerned about the Middle East conflict widening beyond Gaza, which might trigger a further rush into safe-haven assets, driving bond yields lower.

The ECB confirmed on Thursday it would continue reinvestments from the Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) until the end of 2024. However, President Lagarde said the council had yet to discuss the issue.

Policymakers agreed to delay until early 2024 any talk about ending bond buys and bank reserve requirements only as part of a framework review due in the spring, two sources told Reuters.

Market reaction was subdued as the spread between Italian and German 10-year yields DE10IT10=RR - a gauge of the premium investors ask to hold debt of the euro area's most indebted countries – briefly tightened to 196 bps before getting back above 200 bps late on Thursday.

It hit 209.2 bps in early October, its highest level since January. It was last at 197 bps.

Markets had already priced in the ECB's cautious stance about PEPP after policy hawks highlighted the need to maintain flexibility while reducing the balance sheet.

The ECB can use reinvestments from the PEPP to support bonds of southern Europe's most indebted countries. Lagarde called it the first line of defence against fragmentation – an excess widening of yield spreads among the euro area's bonds, which might hamper monetary policy transmission.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, Editing by Sharon Singleton and Alison Williams)

