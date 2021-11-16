German government bond yields rise, eyes on U.S. data

By Stefano Rebaudo

MILAN, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields rose on Tuesday as expectations of central banks tightening their monetary policy more than offset worries about the impact on the global economy of surging COVID-19 infections.

U.S. Treasury yields, which continue to be the main driver of euro zone borrowing costs, were mixed in early London trade after rising to three-week highs on Monday.

In the U.S., companies rushed to sell debt before liquidity likely worsens during the holiday season and ahead of a U.S. government sale of new 20-year bonds on Wednesday.

Europe is again the epicentre of the pandemic, prompting governments to approve harsh measures to contain the outbreak, while China is battling the spread of its biggest outbreak caused by the Delta variant.

Investors await U.S. retail sales data after the U.S. Empire State Survey employment index released on Monday showed a record high in November , driving yields higher.

"Larger-than-expected bounce in the Empire Manufacturing survey had put the market on the back foot," Commerzbank analysts said.

"The positive economic news looks set to continue today in the form of a stronger pick-up in retail sales."

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the bloc’s benchmark, was up 2 basis points to -0.22%. DE10YT=RR

"Based on the high-frequency data analysed by the Chicago Fed and robust new car sales, our economists are forecasting an above-consensus 2% increase in spending," they added.

Italy’s 10-year government bond yield rose 1.5 basis points to 1.008%. IT10YT=RR

According to ING, the resurgence in COVID-19 cases is the "most obvious risk to risk sentiment", which might trigger rising demand for safe assets.

This would mean "flatter curves all else being equal" because "we expect long-end bonds to gather more of that safe-haven demand", ING analysts said.

Analysts also focus on scarcity in bond supply going into year-end, which has kept yields contained while euro area swaps yields have risen.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo, editing by Ed Osmond)

((stefano.rebaudo@thomsonreuters.com; +390266129431;))

