German government bond yields rise as euro zone inflation hits record

Feb 2 (Reuters) - German government bond yields hit new multi-year highs after data showed record euro zone inflation in January, with markets pricing the risk that the European Central Bank might accelerate the pace of its monetary tightening plans.

Borrowing costs rose in the last two sessions as inflation data from Germany and France fuelled expectations of a hawkish shift from the ECB.

Euro zone inflation accelerated to 5.1% in January from 5% in December, defying expectations for a drop to 4.4%.

Frederik Ducrozet, strategist at Pictet Wealth Management, said the flash estimate for the euro area harmonised index of consumer prices (HICP) was the largest inflation surprise so far relative to consensus expectations.

However, Citi analysts noted that while the initial consensus was for a 4.4% year-on-year print, market expectations had already shifted higher after local inflation data from Germany, France, Spain.

“This may not even be the peak, with Feb and March HICP now priced above 5.5% year on year,” they said.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark of the bloc, rose 1 bps to its highest since April 2019 at 0.051%. The 5-year yield hit its highest level since December 2018 at -0.229% DE10YT=RR, DE5YT=RR.

Investors are waiting to see if ECB President Christine Lagarde will maintain the view that inflation is temporary and rule out a rate hike this year at Thursday's policy meeting.

“Tomorrow, any change of tone from Lagarde about inflation or potential 2022 rate hikes might be seen as a shift in the ECB policy stance that will affect the bond markets,” Joost van Leenders, senior investment strategist at Kempen Capital said.

Money markets are pricing in a 95% chance of a 10 bps rate hike in July and an almost 100% chance of 30 bps of rate hikes by December. IRPR

“I think the ECB will have to adjust its inflation forecast upwards from the current 3.2% for 2022 and 1.8% for 2023, because the data speak for further price increases,” Berenberg analysts said.

“As soon as the ECB raises its inflation forecast, it must also discuss interest rate steps. Perhaps the ECB will surprise us on Thursday,” they added.

Italian bonds slightly outperformed their peers on Wednesday as former ECB chief Mario Draghi kept his job as prime minister after presidential elections.

Italy’s 10-year government bond yield was flat at 1.42% IT10YT=RR, with the spread between German and Italian 10-year yields tightening 0.5 bps to 137. DE10IT10=RR

