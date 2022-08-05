German government bond yields rise ahead of U.S. data

By Stefano Rebaudo

Aug 5 (Reuters) - German government bond yields rose on Friday, but were still within striking distance of their lowest in almost four months as recession fears capped a tentative rebound earlier this week.

Investors are waiting for the U.S. Labor Department's employment data for July. Signs that the U.S. job market remains robust will likely bolster expectations for more monetary policy tightening from the Federal Reserve and fuel recession worries, potentially lowering yields.

Meanwhile, the Fed kept delivering hawkish messages, with Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester saying on Thursday that the central bank should raise interest rates to above 4% to bring inflation back to target.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield was up 2 basis points (bps) at 0.83%. It hit its lowest since April 8 at 0.68% on Tuesday, from a peak above 1.9% in mid-June. DE10YT=RR

According to some investors, bond markets went too far in scaling back rate hike expectations recently.

"Market rhetoric is focused too much on recession risks, taking for granted that central banks will have inflation under control soon. This view is too optimistic," said Flavio Carpenzano, fixed income investment director at Capital Group.

"Euro zone inflation might be close to peaking, but taking it down from the current levels to the ECB target of 2% won't be an easy task," he added.

German industrial production posted an unexpected but modest increase in June, official data showed on Friday, despite supply chain problems weighing on manufacturing.

"Today's (U.S.) non-farm payrolls present a tougher test given the Fed's tenaciously hawkish rhetoric," Commerzbank analysts said in a note to clients.

"Another solid print is on the cards, and despite the recent adjustment, the front-end of the U.S. curve still seems exposed," they added.

The part of the U.S. Treasury yield curve measuring the gap between yields on two- and 10-year Treasury notes US2US10=RR reached 34.1 bps overnight, the deepest inversion since 2000.

An inverted yield curve is usually a reliable indicator of a possible recession as the market discounts an economic slowdown, which would trigger rate cuts in the medium term.

The gap between 2- and 10-year German yields flattened to 43.6 bps, just off its lowest in more than seven weeks at 43.5 bps. DE2DE10=RR

Euro zone yields fell on Thursday after the Bank of England (BoE) warned about recession risks.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield fell 1.5 bps to 2.95%, with the spread between Italian and German 10-year yields tightening to 209 bps. IT10YT=RR, DE10IT10=RR

In July, the Italian government of Mario Draghi collapsed, and the spread widened from around 210 bps up to around 260 bps.

Some analysts forecast further tightening as data from July showed that the bar for the ECB's flexible Pandemic Emergency Purchase Programme (PEPP) reinvestments into BTPs was relatively low.

