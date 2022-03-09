German government bond yields rise ahead of ECB policy meeting

By Stefano Rebaudo

March 9 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields rose on Wednesday, with investors waiting for Thursday's European Central Bank policy meeting amid a rebound in risky assets and concerns about the economic impact of the war in Ukraine.

European stocks climbed 3.1%, clawing back some ground after three days of falls.

The Kremlin said the United States had declared economic war on Russia and Moscow would think seriously about what to do after U.S. President Joe Biden imposed a ban on Russian oil and other energy imports.

Liquidity has dried up since the outbreak of the war, while market dynamics have been triggering large swings in yields.

Germany’s 10-year government bond yield, the euro zone benchmark, rose 6 basis points (bps) to 0.171%. DE10YT=RR

The ECB will wait until the last months of this year for its first interest rate rise in over a decade, according to a Reuters poll taken after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

“As long as ECB normalisation is on the table, any drop below 0% yields for 10Y Bunds will prove short-lived,” ING analysts added.

The European Commission published plans to cut EU dependency on Russian gas by two thirds this year and end its reliance on Russian supplies of the fuel "well before 2030."

"A possible plan from the European Union to jointly issue bonds to finance energy and defence is supporting peripheral bond prices while weighing on bonds of core countries which will carry the burden of more public spending," said Fabio Castaldi, senior investment manager at Pictet Asset Management.

"Despite some tepid denials, markets think that the EU will discuss and release the details of such a plan in the next few days," he added.

Peripheral government bond prices outperformed their peers, with Italy’s 10-year yield rising 2 bps to 1.621% IT10YT=RR

Spanish and Portuguese 10-year borrowing costs rose 3 and 2.5 bps ES10YT=RR, PT10YT=RR, respectively.

Commerzbank analysts said joint bond issues from the EU would allow the ECB to focus on the trade off between tackling stagflation and winding down policy stimulus.

Money markets are currently pricing in around 30 bps of ECB rate hikes by year end. IRPR

ING analysts said in a note that a potential joint EU fiscal response to the energy crisis had become one of the hot topics alongside geopolitical tensions and sanctions.

The spread between Italian and German 10-year yields was at 143 bps, after tightening by around 15 bps on Monday amid expectations for less stringent fiscal rules and possible debt sharing among EU members. DE10IT10=RR

A key market gauge of long-term euro zone inflation expectations was at 2.204%, just off the highest level since December 2013 that it hit on Tuesday at 2.2768%. EUIL5YF5Y=R

Oil prices firmed over fears of a potential supply shock as the United States banned Russian oil imports.

Germany’s inflation-linked government bond yield was up 12 bps at -2.2233%, in its biggest daily rise since Feb. 3, after hitting a record low of -2.531% on Monday. DE10YIL=RR

