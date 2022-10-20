German government bond yields hit fresh multi-year highs

By Stefano Rebaudo and Harry Robertson

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Germany's government bond yields hit fresh multi-year highs on Thursday along with those on U.S. Treasuries, as investors braced for central banks to hike interest rates further in the next two weeks.

Euro zone yields were largely unmoved after British Prime Minister Liz Truss resigned following weeks of market chaos sparked by her government's plans for large unfunded tax cuts, but later pared their gains.

The focus in bond markets remained on central banks and their fight against soaring inflation. According to a Reuters poll, economists expect the ECB to increase deposit and refinancing rates by 75 basis points (bps) on Oct. 27.

Analysts are also on the lookout for comments about quantitative tightening - reducing the ECB's balance sheet - and tweaks to a major bank loan scheme.

Germany's 10-year bond yield DE10YT=RR hit its highest since August 2011 at 2.458%, and was last up 2 bps at 2.387%. The two-year yield DE2YT=RR hit 2.179%, its highest since December 2008.

Expectations that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise rates sharply in November and December continued to drive a selloff in U.S. government bonds on Thursday.

The selling pushed the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield to its highest since mid-2008. The 10-year yield US10YT=RR was last up 1 basis point (bps) to 4.14%. Yields move inversely to prices.

ECB policymakers are closing in on a deal to change rules governing trillions of euros worth of bank loans made under the long-term refinancing operations (TLTRO) scheme, which could cut lenders' profits.

"The anticipated changes in TLTRO rules and possible hints of quantitative tightening might trigger a new repricing of the ECB monetary outlook," said Francesco Maria Di Bella, rate strategist at UniCredit. "There's a lot at stake next Thursday."

After weeks of political and market turmoil, British PM Truss resigned on Thursday, saying the Conservative party would choose a new leader within a week.

The reaction in UK assets was relatively muted, with the yield on the 10-year government bond GB10YT=RR last down 4 bps at 3.833%. That was far below the 14-year high of 4.632% touched earlier in October.

Kit Juckes, macro strategist at Societe Generale, said Truss' move to sack the previous finance minister and change fiscal course had already calmed markets, "which is why not too much is happening right now".

Niall O'Sullivan, chief investment officer multi asset EMEA at Neuberger Berman, said that "bond vigilantes" are back. "If you are pursuing unconventional policies, the market might be able to stop you," he said. The term bond vigilante refers to investors who sell bonds to protest against policies.

Recent inflation data has boosted expectations that central banks will stick with their hawkish rhetoric.

Germany's 10-year inflation-linked yield DE10YIL=RR was down 3 basis points at 0.146%.

"We're going back to the future with real yields in positive territory," said O'Sullivan.

Italy's 10-year yield IT10YT=RR was down 5 bps at 4.709% on Thursday after spending much of the day in positive territory. The spread between Italian and German 10-year yields DE10IT10=RR stood at 231 bps, far below the 266 bps level hit in September.

The biggest jump in food prices since 1980 pushed British inflation back into double digits in September. Euro zone data showed inflation hit 9.9% last month, down slightly from an earlier reading but nonetheless a record high.

