German government bond yields edge higher, but unease over economy caps move

May 25 (Reuters) - German government bond yields edged higher on Wednesday after falling sharply the day before as concerns about the economic outlook dampened risk appetite.

Stocks rose even as central banks piled into aggressive rate hikes to battle soaring inflation and left investors worried about slower global growth.

May's services PMI for the euro area released on Tuesday fell to 56.3 from 57.7, well below the 57.5 predicted in a Reuters poll, as sharply rising prices left consumers wary.

Germany's 10-year government bond yield, the benchmark for the euro zone, rose 2 basis points (bps) to 0.973%, reversing a small part of Tuesday's 7 bps fall. DE10YT=RR

Investors' focus remained on European Central Bank speakers after recent comments from president Christine Lagarde broadly confirmed analysts' expectations about future rate hikes, albeit at a gradual pace.

Lagarde has advocated a gradual approach to tightening monetary policy while claiming to be free to observe and react to the effects on the economy and the inflation outlook as rates rise.

"Lagarde's forward hikes serve as a tranquilliser for euro rates markets. Despite ongoing noise from the hawks, markets continue to focus on her guidance of steady 25 bps hikes," said Michael Leister, head of interest rates strategy at Commerzbank, in a note to clients.

ECB board member Fabio Panetta said on Wednesday the central bank should curb stimulus gradually, avoiding the risk of a 'normalisation tantrum'.

Investment banks pointed to hawkish policymaker Robert Holzmann who said on Tuesday that a 50 bps hike in July would be appropriate, and Latvia's central bank governor Martins Kazaks who argued that the ECB shouldn't rule out 50 bps hikes.

"The decline in yields has been more muted after there was further chatter about a potential 50 bps hike from the ECB," Deutsche Bank analysts said.

Italy's 10-year government bond yield fell 2 bps to 2.954%, with the spread between Italian and German 10-year yields tightening to just below 200 bps at 197 bps. IT10YT=RRDE10YT=RR

Tightening yield spreads between the core and peripheral bonds usually reflect expectations of a more dovish stance from the ECB as the most indebted countries benefit the most from monetary support.

