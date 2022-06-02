German government bond yield hits new 8-year high

June 2 (Reuters) - The benchmark 10-year German Bund yield rose to a new 8-year high on Thursday as inflation data this week boosted expectations that the European Central Bank might move faster in tightening monetary policy.

In early trading, Germany's 10-year government bond yield rose 2 basis points to 1.206%, its highest level since July 2014. DE10YT=RR

Analysts expect reduced volatility and trading activity on Thursday with UK markets closed and European Central Bank officials about to enter their quiet period ahead of next week's policy meeting.

(Reporting by Stefano Rebaudo Editing by Tommy Wilkes)

