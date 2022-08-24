German government approves energy-saving measures to rein in gas usage

The German government has approved energy-saving measures for the winter, including limits on the use of lighting in public spaces, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday.

"Overall the measures save energy. However, not to the extent that we can sit back and say, 'That'll do now,'" Habeck told reporters in Berlin after a meeting of the cabinet.

"They will roughly reduce gas usage by 2-2.5%," he added.

The cabinet also on Wednesday approved legislation that will prioritise energy transport on the nation's railways, Habeck announced together with Transport Minister Volker Wissing.

