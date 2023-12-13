News & Insights

German government agrees on 2024 budget - government sources

December 13, 2023 — 01:46 am EST

By Andreas Rinke

BERLIN, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Chancellor Olaf Scholz's three-way alliance has agreed on a budget for 2024, following weeks of negotiations after a court ruling last month threw its finances into disarray, three government sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

No details were available yet.

Germany's constitutional court ruled on Nov. 15 the coalition government's decision to re-allocate 60 billion euros ($64.69 billion) of unused debt from the pandemic era to its climate and transformation fund was unconstitutional.

German Finance Minister Christian Lindner estimated Germany faced a funding gap of around 17 billion euros in a budget of around 450 billion for 2024.

($1 = 0.9276 euros)

