FXEmpire.com -

On Wednesday (May 29), the German economy was in the spotlight. Consumer confidence figures for June warranted investor attention. Upward trends in consumer confidence could fuel consumer spending and demand-driven inflation. The ECB could delay post-June plans to cut interest rates to curb spending and dampen demand-driven inflationary pressures.

German GfK Consumer Climate Indicator Climbs to -20.9

For June, the German GfK Consumer Climate Indicator climbed from -24.0 to -20.9. Economists expected an increase to -22.5.

According to the May survey,

Income Expectations increased by 1.8 points to 12.5 points.

Willingness to Save declined by 10 points to 5 points, the lowest level since August 2023 (0.5 points). In May, the Willingness to Save stood at 14.9 points.

The Willingness to Buy advanced by 0.3 points to -12.3 points. Despite the increase, the Willingness to Buy remained subdued, raising uncertainty about the outlook for household spending.

Consumer sentiment toward the economic outlook improved. Economic Expectations advanced by 9.1 points to 9.8 points.

Consumer Confidence and Post-June ECB Rate Cut Plans

Despite the upward trend in the GfK Consumer Climate Index, the Willingness to Buy painted an uncertain outlook for consumer spending despite the marked decline in the Willingness to Save.

Lackluster consumer spending could dampen demand-driven inflationary pressures and allow the ECB to cut interest rates.

EUR/USD Reaction to German GfK Consumer Climate Survey

Before the German GfK Consumer Climate report, the EUR/USD rose to a high of 1.08612 before falling to a low of $1.08459.

However, in response to the GfK Consumer Confidence numbers, the EUR/USD climbed from $1.08447 to $1.08473.

On Wednesday, the EUR/USD was down 0.10% to $1.08458.

Up Next

290524 EURUSD 3 Minute Chart

Inflation figures from Germany will attract investor attention. Economists forecast the annual inflation rate to rise from 2.2% to 2.4% in May.

Hotter-than-expected inflation numbers could reduce investor bets on multiple post-June ECB rate cuts.

Investors should also monitor ECB commentary. Reactions to the inflation figures could influence buyer appetite for the EUR/USD and DAX-listed stocks.

Later in the session, FOMC Member chatter will garner investor interest. Fed Vice Chair John Williams is on the calendar to speak. Views on inflation, the US economy, and the timing of Fed rate cuts need consideration.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.