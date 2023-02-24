German GDP contracted by 0.4% in the fourth quarter

Credit: REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

February 24, 2023 — 02:17 am EST

Written by Maria Martinez for Reuters ->

Adds details

BERLIN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The German economy contracted at the end of the year, as inflation and the energy crisis took their toll on household consumption and capital investment.

The German economy shrank by 0.4% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with the previous three months, the statistics office said on Friday.

Preliminary data from the office had pointed to a 0.2% quarter-on-quarter contraction adjusted for price and calendar effects. In the third quarter of 2022, GDP saw slight growth of 0.5% compared to the three months prior.

After relief measures such as the fuel discount and the 9-euro transport ticket ended, consumers spent less on consumption in the fourth quarter than in the third quarter, the statistics office said. Household spending was down 1.0%.

The statistics office publishes a detailed report outlining the data.

(Reporting by Maria Martinez, Editing by Kirsti Knolle and Friederike Heine)

((friederike.heine@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.