German GDP contracted by 0.4% in the fourth quarter

BERLIN, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The German economy contracted by 0.4% in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with the previous three months, the statistics office said on Friday.

Preliminary data from the office had pointed to a 0.2% quarter-on-quarter contraction adjusted for price and calendar effects.

The statistics office publishes a detailed report outlining the data.

