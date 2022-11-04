German gas storage could quickly empty after a few frosty days - network regulator chief

BERLIN, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Germany's gas storage facilities could be quickly emptied if this winter gets really cold, warned the head of the country's network regulator in an interview with Spiegel weekly on Friday.

"Just a few freezing cold days are enough for a dramatic increase in gas consumption," Klaus Mueller said.

(Writing by Miranda Murray Editing by Paul Carrel)

