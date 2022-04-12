German gas reserves can last until late summer, says regulator

Germany's gas reserves would last until at least late summer should Russia decide to stop supplies now, the head of the country's network regulator told a German weekly.

Speaking in an interview with Die Zeit, Klaus Mueller, who heads Germany's Bundesnetzagentur, said current reserves now looked slightly better than three or four weeks ago and could even last until early fall in case of an immediate supply halt.

