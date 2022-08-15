German gas levy from Oct. set at 2.419 eur cents per kWh - Trading Hub Europe

Germany's incoming gas price levy, which is meant to distribute the high costs of replacing Russian gas among all end-consumers from October, has been set at 2.419 euro cents per kilowatt hour (kWh), according to Trading Hub Europe.

For an average family of four, this will amount to additional costs of around 480 euros annually.

The levy, planned by the German cabinet in a bid to help Uniper UN01.DE and other importers cope with soaring prices due to reduced Russian supply, is to be imposed from October 2022 to April 2024.

