World Markets

German gas importer VNG withdraws request for state stabilisation measures

Credit: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE

December 02, 2022 — 11:13 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

BERLIN, Dec 2 (Reuters) - VNG, one of Germany’s biggest importers of Russian natural gas, has withdrawn its request for state stabilisation measures, the economy ministry and parent company EnBW said on Friday, noting that they had reached a deal to secure the company's liquidity.

VNG had asked the government for state aid in September to stay afloat after it was hit by a sharp drop in Russian gas deliveries, forcing it to fill the gap in the spot market at much higher prices.

The two sides have since come to an agreement which will not require the government taking a stake in the company, EnBW said in a statement.

(Writing by Rachel More; editing by Matthias Williams)

((rachel.more@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.