German gas consumption too high, says energy regulator

FRANKFURT, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Germany's network regulator, which would be in charge of gas rationing in the event of a supply emergency, on Thursday said that household consumption was too high to be sustainable.

Last week's usage of natural gas by German households and small industry was 483 gigawatt hours, up 14.5% above the average for that week over the past four years, the Federal Network Agency said.

"The numbers for that week are thus very sobering," said agency president Klaus Mueller. "Without significant savings in the private area of consumption, it will be difficult to avoid an emergency situation in winter."

Germany is at phase two of a three-stage emergency plan in the wake of lower gas flows from Russia, the main gas supplier for Europe's biggest economy.

Mueller said the figures for last week could be partially explained by colder weather than in the comparable weeks of recent years but the numbers remain worrying.

Germany requires more gas imports and its neighbours need to organise stable supplies, he said, but energy savings are the order of the day.

Households and small industry account for 40% of consumption while big manufacturing industries require 60% of the country's gas.

Germany used 100 billion cubic metres of gas in 2021.

In contrast to households, big industry made savings of 22% in August and last week consumed 1,170 GWh/week, versus a 1,679 GWh/week average over the past four years, the agency said.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert Editing by Miranda Murray and David Goodman)

