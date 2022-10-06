German gas consumption rises despite regulator warning

BERLIN, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Last week's usage of natural gas by German households and small businesses was 618 gigawatt hours per week, 28% more than the week before, said Germany's network regulator on Thursday.

Germany's Federal Network Agency, which would be in charge of gas rationing in the event of a supply emergency, had said the prior week, when usage was 483 gigawatt hours, that household consumption was too high to be sustainable.

