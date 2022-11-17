German gas consumption last week 33% below average - regulator

BERLIN, Nov 17 (Reuters) - German gas consumption last week was again lower than the 2018-2021 average, the head of the country's energy regulator said on Thursday, who praised the gas-saving efforts.

In the 45nd calendar week, nationwide gas consumption was down 33% in total compared with the corresponding average from the years 2018 to 2021, Klaus Mueller said on Twitter.

