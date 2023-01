BERLIN, Jan 12 (Reuters) - German gas consumption in the first calendar week of this year was 38% below the average consumption for 2018-2021, and it increased by 8% compared with the previous week, the Bundesnetzagentur regulator said on Thursday.

