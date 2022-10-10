German gas commission proposes two-stage plan to ease price pain

Contributors
Rachel More Reuters
Paul Carrel Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/HANNIBAL HANSCHKE

Germany's expert commission, charged with drawing up plans to ease the impact of high gas prices on consumers, proposed a two-stage model on Monday including a one-off payment in December followed by a brake on gas and heating prices.

BERLIN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Germany's expert commission, charged with drawing up plans to ease the impact of high gas prices on consumers, proposed a two-stage model on Monday including a one-off payment in December followed by a brake on gas and heating prices.

The brake would reduce the gas price to 12 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) from March of next year to April 2024 on 80% of usage. The December relief would be worth 5 billion euros ($4.85 billion) and the total plan should cost some 96 billion, the commission said.

($1 = 1.0303 euros)

(Reporting by Rachel More and Paul Carrel)

((paul.carrel@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters