German gas commission proposes two-stage plan to ease price pain

BERLIN, Oct 10 (Reuters) - Germany's expert commission, charged with drawing up plans to ease the impact of high gas prices on consumers, proposed a two-stage model on Monday including a one-off payment in December followed by a brake on gas and heating prices.

The brake would reduce the gas price to 12 cents per kilowatt hour (kWh) from March of next year to April 2024 on 80% of usage. The December relief would be worth 5 billion euros ($4.85 billion) and the total plan should cost some 96 billion, the commission said.

($1 = 1.0303 euros)

(Reporting by Rachel More and Paul Carrel)

