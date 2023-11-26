News & Insights

US Markets
BX

German football league expects at least four bids in 1 bln euro stake sale -sources

Credit: REUTERS/ANNEGRET HILSE

November 26, 2023 — 11:47 am EST

Written by Alexander Hübner and Emma-Victoria Farr for Reuters ->

By Alexander Hübner and Emma-Victoria Farr

FRANKFURT, Nov 26 (Reuters) - German football's governing body Deutsche Fussball-Liga (DFL) has invited five financial investors to apply for a stake in the Bundesliga's marketing rights, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Investors would be expected to pay 900 million to 1 billion euros ($981 million-$1.1 billion) to the DFL over the next few years, according to a letter from it to the 36 professional clubs seen by Reuters.

The potential strategic partners being considered are Advent, Blackstone BX.N, Bridgepoint BPTB.L, CVC and EQT EQTAB.ST, according to the DFL letter. The DFL added that they could help strengthen its national media product and expand its digital and international business.

DFL expects preliminary bids from at least four of these investors at the beginning of December, the two sources said.

DFL, Advent, Blackstone, CVC and EQT declined to comment. Bridgepoint was not immediately available for comment.

At a general meeting on Dec. 11, the Bundesliga clubs are to vote so that the process can proceed. A two-thirds majority is required.

In this reverse auction process, for up to 1 billion euros the financial investors are to acquire a maximum of 8% in a newly founded marketing company for 20 years, which will hold the television, advertising and digital rights to the Bundesliga.

The process, which will be the DFL's third attempt at a rights stake sale - a previous proposal in May failed to win the clubs' backing - is about "securing the sporting and economic competitive position of the federal leagues," the letter states.

Under the new proposal, an investor should have no say in the design of the game plan or the league, and the DFL should be able to determine who leads the new marketing company.

($1 = 0.9168 euros)

(Reporting by Emma-Victoria Farr in Frankfurt and Alexander Huebner in Munich, Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((emma-victoria.farr@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.