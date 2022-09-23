German firms to sign LNG, hydrogen deals on Scholz's Gulf trip - official

BERLIN, Sept 23 (Reuters) - German companies will sign contracts on LNG and hydrogen power on the sidelines of a visit to the Middle East by Chancellor Olaf Scholz starting on Saturday, a government official said.

Germany wants to source energy globally, and the Gulf states are a building block to achieving that, the official added.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke Writing by Paul Carrel, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

