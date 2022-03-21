World Markets

German firms signing 5 hydrogen R&amp;D MoUs in UAE - minister

Contributor
Riham Alkousaa Reuters
Published

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday, during a trip to the United Arab Emirates, that German firms were going to sign five memoranda of understanding in the Gulf state concerning hydrogen research and development. (Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Writing by Shakeel Ahmad; Editing by Kirsten Donovan) ((shakeel.ahmad@thomsonreuters.com;)) nS8N2S903Q

DUBAI, March 21 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday, during a trip to the United Arab Emirates, that German firms were going to sign five memoranda of understanding in the Gulf state concerning hydrogen research and development.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Writing by Shakeel Ahmad; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((shakeel.ahmad@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular