DUBAI, March 21 (Reuters) - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Monday, during a trip to the United Arab Emirates, that German firms were going to sign five memoranda of understanding in the Gulf state concerning hydrogen research and development.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Writing by Shakeel Ahmad; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((shakeel.ahmad@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.