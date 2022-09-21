German FinMin Lindner: exception to debt brake only as last resort

BERLIN, Sept 21 (Reuters) - There can only be a renewed suspension of Germany's constitutionally enshrined debt brake in the event of a sudden shock from beyond the country, Finance Minister Christian Lindner wrote in a guest article for Der Spiegel magazine.

The debt brake rule, which limits new borrowing to a tiny fraction of economic output, was temporarily suspended due to costs associated with the coronavirus pandemic but the government plans to stick to it again next year.

"Only if there is a sudden, unforeseeable shock from outside would an exception to the debt brake be the last resort," Lindner wrote in Der Spiegel in an article published on Wednesday.

