German financial watchdog warns weak banks may not survive pandemic

Some individual banks that were weak before the coronavirus pandemic may not survive the crisis, the head of Germany's financial watchdog said on Tuesday.

Felix Hufeld, president of BaFin, said that on the whole Germany's banking industry was nevertheless "relatively robust".

