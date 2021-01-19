German financial watchdog warns weak banks may not survive pandemic

FRANKFURT, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Some individual banks that were weak before the coronavirus pandemic may not survive the crisis, the head of Germany's financial watchdog said on Tuesday.

Felix Hufeld, president of BaFin, said that on the whole Germany's banking industry was nevertheless "relatively robust".

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Patricia Uhlig; editing by Thomas Seythal)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.