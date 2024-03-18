News & Insights

German financial regulator fines Deutsche Bank 50,000 euros

Credit: REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

March 18, 2024 — 02:27 pm EDT

Written by Emma-Victoria Farr for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, March 18 (Reuters) - Germany's federal financial supervisory authority BaFin said on Monday it had imposed a fine of 50,000 euros ($54,340) on Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE.

The fine relates to false information regarding a serious customer-related IT security incident in its payment services in 2023. Deutsche Bank was also "significantly late" in informing BaFin, the regulator said.

"Deutsche Bank has accepted a fine from BaFin relating to the improper reporting of an IT incident in June 2023, which was resolved within a very short time," a spokesperson for Deutsche Bank said.

"The bank immediately adapted its processes to prevent such an IT incident from happening again," the spokesperson added.

($1 = 0.9201 euros)

(Reporting by Emma-Victoria Farr Editing by Mark Potter)

((emma-victoria.farr@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.