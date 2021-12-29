German finance watchdog fines Deutsche Bank for EURIBOR controls

Adds bank comments, detail

FRANKFURT, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The German financial regulator BaFin on Wednesday said it had fined Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE 8.66 million euros ($9.78 million) for controls related to the Euro Interbank Offered Rate (EURIBOR), a setback for the nation's largest lender as it seeks to restore its reputation.

"The bank at times did not have in place effective preventive systems, controls and policies," BaFin said.

Deutsche Bank said it accepted the fine and had implemented measures to improve its controls.

"Deutsche Bank has no indication that the fined issue led to incorrect submissions to the benchmark administrator," the bank said.

($1 = 0.8853 euros)

