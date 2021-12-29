German finance watchdog fines Deutsche Bank for EURIBOR controls

FRANKFURT, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The German financial regulator BaFin on Wednesday said it had fined Deutsche Bank DBKGn.DE 8.66 million euros ($9.78 million) for controls related to the Euro Interbank Offered Rate (EURIBOR), a setback for the nation's largest lender as it seeks to restore its reputation.

