German finance watchdog Bafin investigates potential insider trading at Osram

FRANKFURT, July 7 (Reuters) - Germany's financial markets watchdog Bafin is investigating potential insider trading in Osram OSRn.DE shares prior to a statement of the German lighting group on July 3, 2019, it said on Tuesday.

Reuters had reported that day that Osram's supervisory board was to discuss a takeover offer from private equity firms Bain and Carlyle CG.O. Osram confirmed the report hours later.

"We are investigating whether there has been insider trading in Osram stock prior to the July 3, 2019 announcement," a Bafin spokeswoman said.

Osram did not immediately have a comment.

($1 = 0.8868 euros)

(Reporting by Hans Seidenstuecker, writing by Kirsti Knolle; editing by Riham Alkousaa)

