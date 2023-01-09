German finance regulator warns of 'Godfather' malware attacks

January 09, 2023 — 06:34 am EST

Written by Tom Sims and Marta Orosz for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Jan 9 (Reuters) - German finance regulator BaFin on Monday warned consumers that the malware known as "Godfather," which records user input, has been attacking 400 banking and cryptocurrency apps, including some in Germany.

BaFin said that it was unclear how the malware infected consumers' devices.

The malware displays fake websites of regular apps that can collect user login details and transmit them to cyber criminals, BaFin said.

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
