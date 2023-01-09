German finance regulator warns of 'Godfather' malware attacks

Updates with details

FRANKFURT, Jan 9 (Reuters) - German finance regulator BaFin on Monday warned consumers that the malware known as "Godfather," which records user input, has been attacking 400 banking and cryptocurrency apps, including some in Germany.

BaFin said that it was unclear how the malware infected consumers' devices.

The malware displays fake websites of regular apps that can collect user login details and transmit them to cyber criminals, BaFin said.

(Reporting by Tom Sims and Marta Orosz Editing by Miranda Murray)

