BERLIN, Jan 31 (Reuters) - The German finance ministry said on Wednesday it would not comment on speculation when asked about a Bloomberg report that the government is preparing the sale of its stake in Uniper.

(Reporting by Holger Hansen, Writing by Rachel More; Editing by Madeline Chambers)

