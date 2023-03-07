German finance minister: government is sticking with debt brake

Credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH

March 07, 2023 — 03:50 am EST

Written by Riham Alkousaa for Reuters ->

BERLIN, March 7 (Reuters) - Germany will stick with its constitutionally enshrined debt brake, which was restored this year, as continuing with expansive fiscal policy would have caused the economy to lose its resilience, the finance minister said on Tuesday.

In many places in the European Union and Germany, there is no lack of money but a question of how to spend it well, Christian Lindner said in a speech to the VKU local utilities association.

The debt brake rule, which limits new borrowing to a fraction of economic output, had been temporarily suspended due to costs associated with the coronavirus pandemic but the government plans to stick to it again now.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; editing by Matthias Williams)

((Riham.Alkousaa@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @RihamKousa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.