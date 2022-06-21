German finance agency adjusts Q3 debt issuance plans

BERLIN, June 21 (Reuters) - Germany's debt agency adjusted on Tuesday its bond issuance plans for the third quarter from a December forecast as the government faces costs related to the war in Ukraine, including offering relief to consumers coping with soaring energy prices.

Adjustments include the reopening of the 30-year bond maturing in August 2048, scheduled for 10 Aug 2022, which will be increased by 500 million euros ($527.25 million) to 1.5 billion euros.

On Sept. 14 2022, instead of reopening the 30-year bond maturing in August 2052 with a volume of 1.5 billion euros, the 30-year bond maturing in July 2044 will be reopened with a volume of 1 billion euros, said the agency.

In addition, the agency said that the coupon of the 10-year bond maturing in August 2032, to be issued for the first time on July 6 2022, is set at 1.70%.

The agency will update its schedule for the fourth quarter in September.

While the government tries to stick to the issuance plans as closely as possible to give the market reliable guidance, amounts and dates may change depending on financing needs and the liquidity situation of the government, said the agency.

($1 = 0.9483 euros)

